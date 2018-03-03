PNB scam: CBI arrests retired PNB chief auditor Bishnubrata Mishra

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Bishnubrata Mishra, a retired chief internal auditor in the Punjab National Bank scam worth Rs.11,400 crores. Mishra was arrested by the CBI on Thursday. He was produced before the special CBI court and remanded to police custody until March 14. Mishra was responsible for concurrent audit for 2011-2015 at PNB Brady House branch at Fort.

He was responsible for auditing the procedures and practices followed at the bank branch and report them. 13 more bank officials were questioned by the CBI, in addition to the questioning of those who are already in CBI custody. The agency has seized documents related to the scam from a chawl at Wadala.

On February 28, the CBI had arrested M.K. Sharma, the internal chief auditor of the Punjab National Bank scam for the wrongful loss of Rs.280.70 crores to the Punjab National Bank.

Sharma was responsible for auditing the systems and practices of Punjab National Bank at Brady House branch at Fort. Sharma, the Chief Manager rank officer (Scale IV officer) was responsible for reporting the deficiencies to the zonal audit office. The billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi on Wednesday refused to join the CBI investigation into the Punjab National Bank fraud case.