PNB Scam: Accused challenges PMLA court’s jurisdiction, seeks transfer of case to the CBI court

Mumbai: An accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PBM) scam on Wednesday moved the PMLA court here challenging its jurisdiction and sought transfer of the case to CBI court. Besides, another accused in the case on Wednesday filed an application before the special CBI court claiming lack of coordination between the two prosecuting agencies — the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal moved the application on behalf of Hemant Bhatt, an authorised signatory of billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi’s company, before PMLA court’s special judge M S Azmi, who is currently presiding over the case lodged by the ED. The PMLA court has no power to continue with the case as the cognisance (of the charge sheet) has been taken by special CBI judge, Aggarwal said.