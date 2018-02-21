PNB scam: 3 PNB officials sent to 14-days’ police custody

Mumbai: A special CBI court on Tuesday remanded the Chief Manager and other two managers of the forex department of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to police custody till March 3. The trio were sent to police custody for their alleged involvement in the Rs 11,000 crore in the PNB scam.

The court remanded Bechu Tiwari, the chief manager, Yashwant Joshi, the manager (scale II) and Prafful Sawant, the officer of PNB. The trio were arrested on Monday evening by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the case. The court while remanding custody, observed, “There is a possibility of the involvement of the bank officers in diverting the money of the bank. The offence needs to be investigated especially when it is having a wide impact on the economy of the nation.”

The central agency in its remand copy sought their custody to ascertain the identity and roles of other co-accused. The agency highlighted the ‘huge’ loss of the public money and urged the court to remand them to custody. In its remand report, the agency stated it wanted to ascertain as to where the entire money was diverted by prime accused Nirav Modi and how the same money was used.

In its six-page remand report, the agency highlighted the roles of Tiwari, Joshi and also of Sawant and how they conspired along with accused Gokulnath Shetty, the retired deputy manager of the PNB at Braddy House branch. The agency claimed Tiwari though worked as the incharge of the Forex department, never monitored the fraudulent and illegal Letters of Understanding (LoU) which were issued by accused Shetty.

The investigators claimed accused Joshi did not submit the daily reports of the SWIFT messages (instructions to banks abroad) and was working in connivance with other accused. It apprised the court of the fact that accused Sawant too was hands in gloves with all the accused involved in the case. Defending the trio, their counsel told the court that the main perpetrator of the offence was Shetty and instead his clients were the ones who unearthed the scam.