PNB case: Three bank officials sent to police custody till March 3

Mumbai: A special CBI court here today sent three officials of the Punjab National Bank, who were arrested yesterday in connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 11,384 crore in the State-run bank, to police custody till March 3.

The three accused — Bechhu Tiwari, the then chief manager in the “forex” department of the PNB’s Brady House branch in the city, Yashwant Joshi, scale II manager in the “forex” department, and Praful Sawant, scale-I officer handling the “exports” section — were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last evening in connection with the alleged scam involving jewellery merchants Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Special court judge S R Tamboli sent the three to police custody till March 3.