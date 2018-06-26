PM Narendra Modi to open AIIB meeting, interact with business leaders in Mumbai today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on Tuesday and inaugurate the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), said an official on Monday.

According to an official release, the theme for this year’s meeting is “Mobilizing Finance for Infrastructure: Innovation and Collaboration.” Leaders from varied organisations and levels of government will share ideas and experiences for creating a sustainable future through sound infrastructure investment. This year will also see the launch of inaugural Asian Infrastructure Forum, which will gather infrastructure practitioners in a practical and project-driven discourse, focused on matching innovative finance to critical infrastructure needs.

Later, the Prime Minister will meet business leaders and captains of the industry for a discussion on issues such as economic growth, infrastructure development, policy initiatives, investment, innovation and job creation. AIIB is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia and beyond.