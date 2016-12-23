PM Narendra Modi to green-light major projects during Mumbai visit

Mumbai: Keeping an eye on the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections to be held early next year, the Bharatiya Janta Party led government has organised an extravagant function for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea off Girgaum Chowpatty.

The delegation from Maharashtra will be led by the Governor Ch Vidyasager Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The government has also invited the royal heirs of Shivaji, Udaynaraje Bhosale and Sambhajiraje Bhosale, who will accompany Modi to the spot. After throwing tantrums, Uddhav has relented and agreed to attend the function.

Modi will address a rally at MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex and will also lay the foundation stones for two Metro projects including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, along with flyovers at Kalanagar Junction and Kurla-Vakola elevated road at 3 pm. Before the memorial event, Modi will inaugurate the new campus of National Institute of Securities Market at Patalganga near Panvel.

The BJP-Sena has not yet finalised its alliance for the upcoming civic polls. The BJP is all set to grab the power of the country’s richest corporation which has been ruled by the Sena since the past 15 years. BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said each party has a right to strengthen its base and come to power, which is not wrong.

Preparations of Shivsmarak statue which will be erected in Arabian Sea during the foundation stone laying ceremony at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday.