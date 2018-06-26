PM Narendra Modi to address party’s Mumbai event being held to hail anti-Emergency fighters

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to address tomorrow here a BJP event that aims to express gratitude towards those who fought against the Emergency in 1975 and dwell upon conserving the democratic values.

The Mumbai unit of the BJP has organised the event, coinciding with the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency, imposed by erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

Modi has been a bitter critic of the move to impose Emergency. In his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on June 25 last year, Modi had referred to the Emergency, saying “such a black night cannot be forgotten.”

The Prime Minister had said it was essential to remember the incidents which have caused harm to the democracy and move ahead towards the positive qualities of democracy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve too will attend the tomorrow’s event.

The imposition of the Emergency had evoked a nationwide outrage and triggered a mass movement which forced Gandhi to lift it in 1977. Modi will also inaugurate the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) here today.