PM Narendra Modi must assure Kashmiris on their constitutional rights: CPI(M) MLA

Mumbai: Veteran CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that their constitutional rights will not be infringed upon.

The MLA from Kulgam constituency in Jammu and Kashmir also said that India and Pakistan should engage in “serious talks” to resolve the Kashmir issue. Speaking at an event here, Tarigami said the causes of the prevailing unrest in Kashmir needed to be identified before any solution could be arrived at. There is no denying that this complicated issue is rooted in the history of Partition, he said.

“Both countries have not been able to overcome the trauma of Partition. This Partition’s trauma is seriously affecting the Kashmir situation,” he said. The senior legislator said the current dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir, led by PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, is using old methods like use of force to tackle unrest in the militancy- hit state, creating further disillusionment among the people. “The government should explore the process of showing the unrest,” he said.