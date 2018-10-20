PM Modi misleads people on housing claims, says Congress leader Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: Ashok Chavan, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday ciriticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s for spreading wrong information about houses constructed during the tenure of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. “Under the Indira Awas Yojana, between 2004 and 2013, the UPA-run government, over 2 crore houses were constructed. That means, during the UPA’s tenure, almost 25 lakh houses were completed every year. The statistics released by the government prove that the objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have not been fulfilled,” said Chavan.

Modi on Friday said, the UPA government built only 25 lakh houses during a four-year period while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government constructed 1.25 crore houses in the same time period. Chavan further said, “According to the Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) report of 2014, the UPA government constructed 1.29 crore 28 lakh 92 thousand houses during 2008-2013. The Rajiv Awas Yojana, launched during the UPA government in 2013, saw the construction of 1.17 lakh houses in one year.

Prime Minister Modi has changed the name of this scheme to Sardar Patel National Urban Housing Mission, with the promise of constructing 2 crore houses by 2022. However, by July 10, 2017, only 1.33 lakh houses have been built.” “Despite being in a holy place like Shirdi, the Prime Minister has refused to stop misleading the people of the nation. I pray to Sai Baba to give the Prime Minister wisdom to speak the truth,” said Chavan.