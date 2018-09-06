Plot fiasco continues, as BMC loses another land

Mumbai: After the BMC lost the prominent land of Jogeshwari, and was unable to claim it in last 10 years of tenure. Another instance of plot fiasco has created a suspicion on the working of BMC. This time the BMC is slammed for losing another sprawling plot of 1.38 lakh square metres against a private builder. Rais Shaikh, the Samajwadi Party corporator raised the issue in the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday, which was supported by all other party corporators.

Shaikh lambasted the civic Development Plan (DP) and Legal department for working hand in gloves with the private builders stating that the plots which are meant for public benefits are not been acquired on time. Also, when in Bombay High Court(HC) the builder approched the civic team did not present the case properly which laid the plot to go to builders hand, as per the orders of the court. Therefore, he has demanded an inquiry into the case. Accordingly the Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav has directed the civic officials to provide a detailed report in the next committee meeting.

The Dindoshi plot which is about 1.38 lakh square on that the civic body earlier decided to provide houses to the Project Affected People (PAPs). Since, the PAPs are usually shifted to Mahul, but many refused to shift over there, thus the Dindoshi plot was identified for constructing houses for PAPs. However, the builder did not agree and approached the Bombay High Court against the BMC’s decision. And the court had given orders in builders favour. Earlier too, in similar plot fiasco the civic body failed to acquire prominent land at Jogeshwari, which was of about 14,000 square metres. The plot was reserved for Recreational Ground and Civic hospital. Also, the corporation failed to present the case in Supreme Court (SC) of India which gave a major set back to the BMC.