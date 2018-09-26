Free Press Journal
Plastic Ban: Traders won't get any extension on plastic usage, says Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam

Plastic Ban: Traders won’t get any extension on plastic usage, says Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam

— By PTI | Sep 26, 2018 07:40 am
Mumbai: Traders in Maharashtra will not get any further extension for using plastic and the ban will be enforced strictly, state Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said Tuesday. Kadam held a review meeting on plastic ban with officials of his department.

“Plastic ban in the state will stay. Traders now will not be given any further extension on the use of plastic. Strict action will be taken against companies that manufacture plastic and the traders,” Kadam said. The state government imposed a ban on manufacture, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles, and thermocol items on March 23 this year. The government gave three months for the disposal of existing stocks. Retail packaging companies were further given an extension of three months to submit an undertaking over recycling of plastic materials.


