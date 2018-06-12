Plastic ban in Mumbai: From June 23, you can be fined up to Rs 10,000 for carrying plastic bags

India’s richest civic body the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to bring plastic ban into effect from June 23. The BMC will levy a fine of Rs 10,000 if you are seen carrying a plastic bag or taking one from a vendor. According to Hindustan Times, the BMC has published a list of inspectors, who will keep an eye on shops across Mumbai. The civic body will publish two more lists of inspectors, one for markets and malls, second for street hawkers.

The state government in March this year issued a notification on the plastic ban and gave three months to get rid of plastic bags. Nidhi Chaudhari, the deputy municipal commissioner, told leading daily that, “Even during this period, there was no stay on fining citizens, but we were giving them a chance to adjust to cloth and paper bags. Now, we will strictly impose the ban.”

The BMC is planning to classify the fine on use of plastic, which can up to be Rs 5,000 for the first violation, and Rs 10,000 for repeat offenders. Three of the civic body will be responsible for the implantation the plastic ban,