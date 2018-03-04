Plaint against actor for death threat to scribe

Mumbai : A non-cognisable complaint has been registered by the Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy Marg police against actor Ajaz Khan for threatening journalist Junaid Shaikh.

As per the allegations by Shaikh, Khan had sent four voice notes on WhatsApp to Shaikh on Friday night , abusing and threatening him in filthy language.

Earlier, Khan had tweeted a fake picture to the <\@>Mumbai police on Friday saying, “Many Congratulations to the BMC and the Mumbai police for such an amazing job of creation of flowers and thank you for inviting me as the Chief guest at this event. I feel honoured.”

The Mumbai police had promptly tweeted ,” We appreciate your gratitude for the Mumbai police, for the well-being of the society, but misplaced gratitude nearly serves any purpose. Kindly recollect who were you invited by, and where, since we were not present there.” Shaikh had done a story on this incident which allegedly angered Khan.

In the letter Shaikh has stated that Khan threatened him after he exposed Khan’s lie regarding a fake picture posted by Khan on Mumbai police twitter handle along with the Mumbai police officers and officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“My life is in danger as Khan had intentions of harming me through his fans. Khan is deliberately and maliciously outraging religious feelings of Indians by insulting religion and religious beliefs on his social media accounts. He has been spreading disharmony in the county through his YouTube videos. His words are uttered with the deliberate intention of wounding religious sentiments,” Shaikh said in his complaint.

The letter further alleges that Khan is causing grave provocation and promoting enmity between two religions. Shaikh further alleged that Khan gas been collecting huge funds from Arab countries to cause disharmony in India. He is inciting Muslim youth to be violent.

According to Shaikh, “Khan should be booked under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and the Maharashtra Prevention of Communal, Anti-Social and other Dangerous Activities Act. In the past, Khan has tried such tactics and resorted to filthy comments on women on Twitter and other social media accounts. I had published those stories too.”