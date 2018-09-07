Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor supports the MLA Ram Kadam

Mumbai: In the general committee meeting of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) all the opposition had tabled a motion to protest the remarks made by the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ram Kadam. However, instead of allowing any meaningful discussion, the mayor Rahul Jadhav, indirectly supported Kadam, who the opposition has termed as Ravan.

Members of the opposition had demanded a detailed discussion but Jadhav refused, stating he first needs to see the CD which has Kadam’s controversial remarks. “Only after we see the CD, the party will take an appropriate decision,” said Jadhav. After which he took issues on the agenda of the day. Women councillors slammed Jadhav’s decision to disallow a healthy debate. The elected women councillors felt this was ‘an indirect support’ shown to Kadam. After Jadhav realised his error, since it showed him in a bad light, he gave the councillors who protested, a chance to speak.