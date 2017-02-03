Physiotherapist rape and murder case: Accused Dhara confesses to the crime

Mumbai: Debashish Dhara, the killer of Vile Parle physiotherapist, is said not have used a match box or lighter to set her mezzanine floor on fire in which her face was scarred after being killed. Dhara a drug addict had in fact switched on her electrical hair straightener inside a bag full of clothes.

“After raping and killing the physiotherapist Dhara kept her medical books on the pile of clothes, latched the room and escaped from the locality by walking across the nullah. The hair straightener which was switched on got overheated and started the blaze,” a highly placed source from Vile Parle police station told the Free Press Journal.

The neighbours got alarmed at 3:15 am on December 6, after the smoke started emanating from the mezzanine floor, where the physiotherapist had been staying alone since 2006 while her parents and younger sister on the ground floor.

Dhara, who was closely monitoring the physiotherapist, entered her house after her friend left the place at 11:45 pm on December 5. The Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage reveals Dhara entering her floor after 11:45 pm.

One of the relatives of physiotherapist told the Free Press Journal that her best friend, who stays in the same locality of Leelabai Chawl, also used to sleep with the physiotherapist on the mezzanine floor. Till August 2016, both the girls used to study together till late night before going to sleep.

The police source further added that ‘Dhara made three knots of the pair of jeans wrapped around her neck’. The 27-year-old accused has confessed to the crime before his investigators.

At present Dhara is in four-day police custody.

The physiotherapist was killed on the 13th day after her maternal uncle passed away in Virar due to his prolonged illness of jaundice. Her parents had just returned to Vile Parle from Virar on December 05 after attending the rituals. Her tragic death was another setback for physiotherapist’s mother who lost two important members of the family within two weeks.