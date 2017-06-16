Photos: BJP president Amit Shah pays tribute to Shivaji, Veer Savarkar in Mumbai

BJP president Amit Shah has stepped in Mumbai and he was welcomed with tremendous BJP supporters from airport. From airport BJP president left for Shivaji Park to offer floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar and Bal Thackeray. He was accompanied with Mharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP State president Raosaheb Danve and BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar.

Shah is scheduled to meet party MPs, MLAs, state unit office bearers, morcha presidents, presidents of districts and mandals and other elected representatives in south Mumbai. He will also meet BJP ministers in Maharashtra government at the chief minister’s residence ‘Varsha’.





On Saturday, Shah would meet the core committee members of the state at ‘Vasant Smriti’ – Mumbai BJP’s office in Dadar. Shah is scheduled to meet Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra on Sunday. The same day, Shah will attend a meeting in connection with the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Birth Centenary year at Sahyadri guest house and also review various programmes to strengthen the party at the booth level.