Peter Mukerjea to be produced before Delhi court in INX case

Mumbai: The special CBI court conducting the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case today allowed former media baron Peter Mukerjea to be produced before a Delhi court in the INX Media case.

Karti Chidambaram, former Union finance minister P Chidambaram’s son, has also been arrested in the INX Media case.

“The Delhi court had issued a production warrant against Peter, and directed that he be produced before it. The Mumbai court has allowed the warrant, so he will be taken to Delhi between March 26 and April 3,” a CBI official said.

Indrani Mukerjea, Peter’s wife and the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was arrested in the INX Media case last month.

The INX Media case, registered by the CBI, relates to a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media, founded by the Mukerjeas, for receiving foreign funds in 2007.

The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against INX Media, the Mukerjeas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

INX Media is accused of violating the FIPB guidelines while receiving investments from Mauritius.

Meanwhile, trial of the Sheena Bora murder case continued before special judge J C Jagdale here.

The defence is currently cross-examining police sub inspector Ganesh Dalvi, who had first arrested Shyamvar Rai, an accused-turned-approver in the case, in an arms case in 2015.

The murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea’s 24-year-old daughter from an earlier relationship, came to light in August, 2015 after Rai spilled the beans.

Police then arrested Indrani and her former husband Sanjiv Khanna for allegedly murdering Sheena over a financial dispute in April, 2012. Peter Mukerjea was arrested later for being a part of the conspiracy.

The judge today pointed out that examination of the first witness — Rai — took almost six months, and such a tardy pace can not be permitted.

“If one witness takes six months, then it will take ten years to complete the trial. As long as I am here, I will not permit that,” he told the lawyers.