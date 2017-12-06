Peter Mukerjea, Indrani Mukerjea questioned in INX Media case

Mumbai: The CBI today quizzed former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea, both of whom are in jail in the Sheena Bora murder case, in connection with a case related to the affairs of INX Media.

The special CBI court conducting the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case recently allowed the Central agency to question the Mukerjeas in jail.

While CBI officials questioned Indrani Mukerjea in Byculla Prison here, Peter Mukerjea was questioned at Arthur Road Prison, a senior agency official said.

“We have started questioning both since December 4. It will continue on December 7 and 8,” the official added.

INX Media is accused of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions for receiving investment from Mauritius, and Mukerjeas, who at one time controlled the firm, are accused of syphoning off money.