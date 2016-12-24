Pervert who harassed girls on Mumbai cops radar

Mumbai: The city police and crime branch are in desperate search of a pervert who has created panic in the western suburbs since over a month. The sources in Crime Branch told the Free Press Journal that the pervert is in his early 30s, rides a motorcycle and follows high profile women and flashes at secluded places like an elevator of a building or near staircase.

“The live footage of a housing society in Malad (West) clearly shows the pervert unzipping his pant and flashing at a girl near her apartment. However, his face is unrecognisable. The area was dim-lit and the quality of the camera is not that good,” said an official from Mumbai crime branch unit XI.

The city police as well as crime branch have formed various teams after the growing demand from women and various societies who want the police to arrest this pervert.

All the four divisions of Zone XI of Mumbai police including Goregaon, Malvani, Borivali and Dindoshi have been alerted about the pervert. Even the Crime Branch of the concerned zone has activated its network to nab the pervert.

Of late, a 26-year-old youth was arrested by Bangur Nagar police for flashing at two girls near a shopping mall at Malad (West).