Mumbai : Students who are yet to secure admissions in the First Year Junior College (FYJC) will now have to secure admissions on first come first served basis. The students can apply for the admissions in colleges where seats are vacant on specific dates according to various categories.

Over 3,083 students were not allotted a seat after four merit rounds and one special round was conducted for the FYJC admission. In addition, there are students who have not secured seats even after being allotted a seat in the special round. All of these students will now have to apply online at mumbai.11thadmission.net. The number of vacant seats in various colleges are far more than the number of applicants.

There will be three rounds on certain dates first one for those who have secured between 80 to 100 per cent, second one for those who have secured 60 to 100 per cent and the third one for all the students who have passed the tenth standard. The students will have to log in at the website using their existing Login ID and password and select their stream.