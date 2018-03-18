Pawar-Raj meeting raises eyebrows in political circles

Mumbai : Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Sharad Pawar, president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday ahead of the MNS rally on Sunday on the occasion of beginning of Marathi new year.

Thackeray later described the meeting, at Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai, as a courtesy call and not a political one.

The MNS leader, who had interviewed Pawar at a public interaction in Pune last month, is scheduled to address a rally of his party.

Pawar is scheduled to attend a book release event on Sunday in presence of Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena president and estranged cousin of Raj.

During the interview conducted by Raj in Pune, Pawar had lamented personal attacks had become a trend in the politics of the country and disapproved of criticism of Jawaharlal Nehru by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

“Criticising policies is okay. But I cannot agree to a statement that Nehru had no contribution in the development of country or in strengthening its democracy. If democracy was introduced in the 12th century, the British also ruled us after that and we were slaves,” Pawar had said.