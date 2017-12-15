Patanjali clears global tender process to get MIHAN plot

Nagpur: Patanjali group of industries had cleared the terms and conditions and completed the global tender process to get a plot at the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN), Maharashtra legislature was told on Thursday.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Congress legislator Sanjay Dutt that had accused the state government of gifting the prime plot to Patanjali at a throwaway price, minister of state for industries Madan Yerawar told the upper house of the legislature that the 234 acre plot was given to the Patanjali group of industries at the predetermined tender rate of Rs 25,49,521 per acre outside the special exclusive zone (SEZ).

“Tenders were floated twice in the past for the plot. But, it failed to fetch any response even after giving enough time. Hence, on the third go when Patanjali group of industries fulfilled all the terms and conditions of the tender, they were given the plot,” the minister said. Patanjali group has initiated work on the plot to develop a grand food park and the work is in a full swing. They have also been given a plot in the SEZ owing to the terms and conditions of the tender, the minister said while replying to supplementary questions.

The nine-month-old land deal had come under flack ever since its announcement and the opposition had accused that Patanjali group was given a huge concession of around 75 per cent while purchasing the plot. Replying to queries in that regard the minister blamed public information officer and appellate authority Atul Thakre and Sameer Gokhale for failing to handle the case in a proper manner.

Replying to another calling attention motion moved by Shiv Sena member Dr Neelam Gorhe regarding the MIHAN project, the minister said that the administration would need about a year to amicably resolve all issyes related to rehabilitation of project affected people. Almost 95 per cent of rehabilitation work is complete, the minister said adding that the project would provide direct employment to at least five thousand people. A team of legislators too would be sent to the project site soon to get a sense of ground situation, he added.