Passive Euthanasia verdict: Not satisfied with the SC judgment, says Lavate couple who sought active euthanasia

Mumbai: For Narayan and Iravati Lavate, justice, and death, both have been denied. The Mumbai-based Lavate couple, who had previously approached the President of India seeking permission for active euthanasia or assisted suicide, are not happy with the Supreme Court judgment allowing passive euthanasia. They suggest that the government should come up with a policy for people above the age of 75 to be given the right to euthanasia.

“We are not fully satisfied with the SC judgment. We are of the opinion that people above 75 years of age should be given the right to euthanasia. The details can be verified from doctors or police. Such a policy should be implemented,” said Narayan Lavate, 88.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, gave legal sanction to passive euthanasia, stating that humans have the right to die with dignity but made sure to set out strict guidelines that will govern when it should be permitted. The SC also permitted a person to draft a ‘living will’ clarifying that he should not be given life-support treatment should he slip into coma.

While neither Narayan nor Iravati have any life-long ailment, the couple says the wish for assisted suicide was driven by the satisfaction of having lived a happy life and the idea to not depend on hospitals for old-age ailments. The couple lives in a small one-room-kitchen chawl in Girgaum.

“Why are they forcing us to get terminally ill and await a painful death or take an extreme step of committing suicide? We have led a happy life and want to die a happy and wishful death,” said Iravati, 78, adding, “Our organs are functional enough to be donated. We want to donate our organs before it is too late.”

Passive euthanasia is a condition where there is withdrawal of medical treatment with the deliberate intention to hasten the death of a terminally-ill patient. In a ‘living will’, a person can make a statement in advance that their life should not be prolonged by putting them on ventilator or an artificial support system.

The couple now awaits the deadline from the day they filed the petition to government in December seeking a reply to active euthanasia from the state government. As per Maharashtra Right to Service Act, 2015, citizens shall be provided services by the state government within 90 days. “We will wait till that period and file for contempt of court should they fail to furnish an answer,” Narayan said.