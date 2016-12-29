Passenger held at Mumbai airport with Rs 25 lakh

Mumbai: Customs officials arrested one passenger with Rs 25 lakh in Rs 2000 notes at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai (CSIA) on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The passenger, Arif Koyante, who holds an Indian passport, was departing to Dubai by Spicejet flight SG 013.

“We intercepted him on suspicious ground. Detailed examination of his checked-in baggage resulted in recovery of Rs. 25 Lakh in denomination of Rs. 2000 which was concealed in 52 envelopes made of white paper. These 52 envelopes containing currency were further placed inside the layers of 13 cardboards on which readymade garments were neatly wrapped,” said an official.

“The said currency has been seized on the reasonable belief that the same has been attempted to be smuggled out of India and therefore liable to confiscation under the Customs Act, 1962 read with FEMA, 2000,” said the officer.

The passenger in his statement recorded under section 108 of the Customs Act, 62 has admitted to the possession, carriage, concealment and recovery of said currency. A case has been filed against the passenger.

In yet another case, three passengers were arrested with foreign currencies worth Rs 43,97,350 at CSIA, Mumbai, late on December 27 night.