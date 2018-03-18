Participatory governance in MBMC under scanner

Bhayandar : It took 15 years for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to wake up from their slumber and initiate the process of taking citizen representatives on board the ward panels.

However, the participatory governance initiative is under scanner for dodging rightful aspirants to accommodate ineligible people especially those having affiliations to political parties.

Aimed at increasing the active participation of citizens in the transparent functioning of civic bodies, government authorities made provisions to appoint distinguished citizens with an unblemished record of social service, members representing local NGOs on ward panels.

With an in-house strength of 95 corporators, the MBMC has six ward panels, thus 18 posts are open for citizen representatives.

“It is really unfortunate that the entire process is being politicized by nominating members favourable to the ruling party including those defeated in the recent polls,” said NGO member Bharat Mishra who has sought the intervention of MBMC chief BG Pawar to ensure an impartial process.

“Yes, I am in receipt of the complaint. Directions have been issued to the additional commissioner to personally keep a tab on the process and weed out ineligible applicants,” said Pawar.

As per guidelines, it has to be verified whether the NGO is a registered with yearly submission of audited accounts to the charity commissioner.

The NGO should prove its active involvement in at least one social service project related to the region. Moreover, candidates should have no political affiliation and should not be government or semi-government employees.