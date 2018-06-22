Partial HC relief for man accused of management course admission fraud

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted partial relief to a Mumbai resident who has been accused by a city-based institute of having secured admissions in its post graduate management programme through “unfair means.”

A bench of Justices SC Dharmadhikari and Bharati Dangre quashed and set aside an order issued by the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) on July 30, 2013, cancelling the degree it had conferred upon the petitioner (name withheld) earlier that year. The bench held that such order by the college authorities had been issued in breach of principles of natural justice since they did not offer a fair chance to the petitioner to present his side of the arguments.

The bench, however, directed the college authorities to conduct a time-bound and fair inquiry into the incident. If the petitioner is found guilty in such an enquiry, the college authorities are free to take appropriate action. However, if the same revealed that the allegations against the petitioner are false, the college authorities would have to drop all punitive action taken against the petitioner, the judges said.