Parsik tunnel: Bombay High Court pulls up Central Railways, TMC over lack of progress on repair works

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently came down heavily on the Central Railways and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) over their failure to undertake any step to safeguard and complete the repair works of the Parsik tunnel. The HC has now directed the authorities to file an affidavit spelling out the status of the tunnel’s repair works.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Nitin Jamdar had taken up a suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over the Parsik tunnel issue. The judges had in July directed the authorities to carry out repair works in and around the tunnel especially the part from where some encroachers were evicted.

During the course of the hearing, the judges noted that there has been no progress in the repair work of the tunnel. The judges pulled up the authorities saying, “We are at loss to understand as to why there has been no progress in the repair works.”

The authorities sought time to file an affidavit and place on record their say in this matter but the judges were irked by this ‘approach.’ The judges remarked, “Will you complete the repair works only after people die? Are you waiting for some accident to take place? We want to know why there has been so much of delay.”

Posting the matter after Diwali vacations, the judges said, “Since the stage of repairs is relevant to consider the grievance raised in the matter we direct railway authorities to place on record the progress made with regard to the repairs of the tunnel. The authorities will also have to spell out the exact time required for completion of the repairs. They must also place on record the hurdles which they are facing in completing the repair work.”

The HC had taken up suo moto cognizance of this issue after a division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Vibha Kankanwadi had noted the failure of the authorities to safeguard the tunnel. The judges had then raised concern over the danger caused by the illegal encroachments on and around the Parsik tunnel, which is on the central railways line near Mumbra. It may be noted that in June 2016, a landslide had taken place in the area, after which the TMC had issued eviction notices to the encroachers.

The HC had stayed the notices and had suggested the government as well as the TMC and Railways to consider shifting these hutments to some transit camps, however, the authorities paid no heed to the suggestions.

SUO MOTU COGNISANCE

