Parents shouldn’t impose their views on children when they are no longer minors: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Observing that parents find it difficult to impose their views on their children when they are no longer minors, the Bombay High Court recently quashed a First Information Report (FIR) against an old couple, who were accused of abducting their daughter’s boyfriend.

A division bench of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Justice Bharati Dangre heard a petition moved by Rahul Shaha, who claimed that his son Yash (21) was abducted by his girlfriend’s parents. He accordingly sought a direction to the Sangli police to produce his son before the court. During the course of hearing, it was revealed that Yash was not kidnapped by anyone and rather had married his girlfriend and was staying with her family in their house.

Accordingly, it came to light that Rahul and his wife were against the marriage of Yash to his girlfriend. The parents were not ready to accept the marriage and also disallowed their very own son from entering the house along with his wife. However, Yash’s mother had urged the court to convince him (to return home) since she was eager to meet her son.

On the other hand, Yash refused to return to his house since he was under the apprehension that his parents might harm him by taking any ‘drastic’ step against him and his wife. Having learnt about the marriage and the differences within the family, the judges were convinced and intervened in the matter, making an attempt to resolve the dispute between the family members.

Instead of deciding the matter on its merits and disposing of the petition, the judges took a sympathetic view and adjourned the matter, thereby, granting an opportunity to the parties to bury their differences and reconcile their relationship. However, the judges were informed that despite ‘strenuous’ efforts from all the parties, Yash’s parents have refused to welcome him into their house. They still rejected the marriage between Yash and his girlfriend.

Considering the facts of the case, Justice Dharmadhikari said, “The opportunity was given to bury the differences and to reconcile to the fact that major children have made their choices in life. These choices may not be strictly to the liking of the parents and acceptable to them, but eventually when the children are no longer minors, the parents would find it difficult to impose their views on them.” Accordingly, the judges quashed the FIR against Yash’s in-laws since his father had consented to withdraw his plaint against them.