Parents complain about fee hike in five Mumbai schools

Mumbai: Parents of five schools across the city have complained about the fee hike and other demands by schools. On Sunday, around 100 parents met Vinod Tawde, the minister for school education, higher and technical education, sports and youth welfare, minority development and Marathi Bhasha (language) and culture, to address the issues and demanded appropriate action against these schools.

The parents have complained that the fees have been increased in five private schools, namely Universal High at Dahisar (east), Lokhandwala Foundation School at Kandivali (east), Thakur International School at Kandivali (west) and Garodia International School at Ghatkopar. According to the parents, the academic fees in these schools are being raised ‘illegally’ and are exorbitant despite several complaints made by them to the school authorities.

In Lokhandwala Foundation School, a readmission fee of Rs 25,000 is being charged for the promotion of a student from pre-primary to the primary grade. In addition, an amount of Rs 30,000 is being charged for security deposit and Rs 1,500 is being charged for the admission form.

A parent said, “The school authorities informed us that we would have to pay these fees which are now to tune of Rs 57,000 in eight days. The school already collected Rs 22,000 from us during the nursery admissions and did not inform us about the readmission fees. Secondly, how can any parent pay Rs 57,000 within

a week?”

These schools have also been charging extra amounts in the name of stationery, issuance of identification cards, bus services, activity fees, sports, uniforms and book fees. Schools authorities have blamed the management for this fee hike while the management of these schools have not cleared anything to the parents.

“The schools just sent an email demanding the fees in a specific deadline. When we questioned the school authorities about this they put the blame on the management and told us that the management decides these fees,” the parent added.

Mitesh Mehta, a parent from Thakur International School, told the Free Press Journal, “The school is charging Rs 15,000 approximately as book fees for two of my children studying in pre-primary and primary respectively. This amount of book fees is apart from the regular academic fees.”

The parents have demanded serious action to be taken against these schools. Tawde assured the parents that an enquiry would be conducted in all these schools by the education inspectors and a report will be drawn up. Based on the report, appropriate action would be taken.