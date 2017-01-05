Panvel may lose Rs 1500 crore VAT from steel industry

Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon be imposing a Local Body Tax (LBT) which is likely to hit the already dying of steel industry hub in the in this area said the representatives of the Steel Chamber of India. The PMC is in a dilemma to waive off the VAT in which the corporation is likely to lose almost annual income from tax worth Rs 1,500 crore from the steel industry.

Mitesh Modi of the Federation of Associations of Merchants said the steel industry has a profit margin of just 0.12 or 0.25 percent. “Now PMC has decided to impose VAT on steel industry at every stage which means the company will have to pay 2 percent Vat on the material supplied to wholesale markets, retailers, small shopkeepers and the cascading effect will eventually also be rubbed off on the builders,” said Modi.

A delegation of merchant associations met Panvel Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde who assured to speak with chief minister.

Once Goods and Services Tax (GST) is imposed, the Union government assured to compensate an equivalent amount for VAT collection and hence PMC fears it will lose more than Rs 1500 crore if they waive off the VAT.