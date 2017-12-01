Panvel civic chief Sudhakar Shinde gets death threat

Mumbai: Sudhakar Shinde, Municipal Commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation is getting death threats. The Panvel civic chief has submitted a letter to Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Hemant Nagrale in which death threats have been issued to him by an unknown person.

On Thursday, Shinde received the threatening letter. As per the letter (A copy of which is available with the Free Press Journal), the Commissioner and his colleagues – Deputy Municipal Commissioners Jamir Lengrekar and Sandhya Bawankule – too have been issued death threats for allegedly misbehaving with the unknown person. The letter further demands that Shinde resign from his post or else he and his two colleagues will be killed.

The letter questions what Shinde got after conducting the slum demolition drives at Panvel. Shinde has also been threatened not to remove hawkers, slum dwellers and not to stop road construction work at Panvel. The letter further stated that the accused would allegedly expose Shinde, Lengrekar and Bawankule and send them to jail.

According to Rajendra Mane,Deputy Commissioner of Police(Zone 2), “We are in receipt of the threat letter which has been submitted to us by Sudhakar Shinde.We are in the process of registering a First Information Report(FIR). Necessary action will be taken accordingly.” Despite repeated calls and text messages, the Navi Mumbai civic chief remained unavailable for a comment.