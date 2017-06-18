Pansare murder accused gets bail

PUNE: Samir Gaikwad, one of the accused in the murder of communist leader Govinda Pansare, was on Saturday given conditional bail by Kolhapur Sessions Court.

Samir Gaikwad, a member of the Sanatan Sanstha, was arrested in September 2015, in connection with the murder of Pansare. Pansare was shot at by unknown assailants near his house n February 16, 2015. His wife was also shot at, but survived with paralysis, while Pansare succumbed to bullet injuries on February 20.

Gailkwad has been applying for bail and was rejected four times. His lawyers Samir Patwardhan argued that he police could not prove involvement of Gaikwad directly in the murder of Pansare. His lawyer also argued that police could not arrest other accused even two years after the murder.

But this time, LD Bile, judge of Kolhapur Sessions Court, accepted the bail plea on multiple conditions. Gaikwad needs to pay Rs 25,000 as fine. He is not allowed to leave Maharashtra and not allowed to enter the limits of Kolhapur. He has to show up to Kolhapur police from 11 am to 1 pm on every Sunday. He will have to submit his passport.