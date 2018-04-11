Pankaja Munde says, Akshay Kumar is socially sensitive, a true Indian

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who won a Social Influencer Award here, is a socially sensitive “true” Indian, says Maharashtra’s Minister for Rural Development Pankaja Munde. Munde shared a photograph of Akshay being honoured by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of The Year Awards 2018 on Tuesday night.

“Congratulations Akshay Kumarji for winning the ‘Social Influencer’ award at Maharashtrian Of The Year. A very deserving, socially sensitive and true Indian in every sense! Your contribution and unconditional support for social cause is most appreciated,” Munde tweeted.

Akshay, through his work in films like “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” and “Pad Man”, has addressed social issues like open defecation and menstrual hygiene. He has even set up vending machines for sanitary napkins at various places. Earlier this month, Akshay also inaugurated a public toilet at the famed Juhu Beach and handed it over to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was named Power Celebrity of the Year at the Awards ceremony.