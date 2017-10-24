Panaji: Flight to Mumbai delayed after encountering dog hit during take off

Panaji (Goa): An Indigo aircraft from Goa to Mumbai was delayed on Monday evening after the flight “encountered a dog hit during the take-off roll”.

“6E – 468 had encountered a dog hit during the take off roll due to which the pilot aborted takeoff, as a precautionary measure. The pilot immediately alerted the ground staff and engineer. All passengers were informed of the situation and subsequently were deplaned,” read the Indigo’s official statement on the same.

The initial inspection by the engineer on ground reported no structural damage to the aircraft. “During further inspection, it was observed that one of the main wheel had stress marks due to abort take off. The same was changed and the aircraft was released thereafter. The flight had initially departed at 1728 hrs (STD was 1735 hrs). The aircraft departed at 2008 hrs,” statement added. The statement also stated that IndiGo assures, “safety and security of passengers, crew and the aircraft is the top priority and at no time it was compromised”.