Palghar: MSRTC controller booked for molesting conductor

Palghar (Maharashtra): A controller with the state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) from Vasai has been booked for allegedly repeatedly molesting a female conductor, police said today.

As per the complaint, the accused rejected the leave of the victim and repeatedly molested her while she was on the job, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty) was registered last night, he said, adding a probe was on.

Police have withheld the name of the accused.