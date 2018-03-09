Palghar factory fire: Major fire breaks out in chemical factory in Palghar, five workers injured

Palghar (Maharashtra): The rescue operation is underway at the chemical factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Tarapur town of Palghar district that caught fire in the late hours of Thursday.

Big fire broke out at a chemical factory in Tarapur MIDC of Maharashtra’s Palghar district. pic.twitter.com/EragSe885p — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) March 8, 2018



Palghar District Collector Prashant Narnaware, who reached the accident site in the early hours of Friday, told ANI that work to extinguish the fire and rescue people was underway. “Around 11:30 pm, we came to know about the incident. Police machinery, revenue machinery and health machinery geared together and they contributed their best to extinguish the fire. Our work of rescue is still continuing,” Narnaware said and added that they have been able to control the fire to some extent.

Five workers sustained burn injuries, and they have been admitted to a local hospital. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which started from a chemical factory. The blaze had reportedly engulfed two nearby factories too. Many workers are believed to be still stranded in the factories.