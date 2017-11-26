‘Padmavati’ row To stop shooting for 15 mins across India today

Mumbai : As a mark of solidarity with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversy-hit “Padmavati”, hundreds of people – from filmmakers to workers – across the country have announced a 15-minute blackout on Sunday. The Indian Films and TV Directors’ Association (IFTDA), along with 19 other bodies of the film and TV industry from across the country will stop shooting for 15 minutes to protect the right to freedom of expression of those in the creative field.

Organisations such as Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Western India Cinematographers Association, Screen Writers Association, The Film and Television Producers Guild of India Ltd, Association of Voice Artistes, Cine Costume and Make-up Artiste and Hair Dressers Association, Cine Singer Association, Movie Stunt Artistes Association, among others will participate in the protest called “Main Azaad Hoon?” (Am I free?) at Film City here, starting at 3.30 pm on Sunday. “Over 600-700 people from the entire film industry in India from filmmakers to writers, workers, make-up men will come together in support of ‘Padmavati’.

“All shoots across India will be halted from 4.15 pm to 4.30 pm. Through this protest we are trying to say let us know – Are we free people? Are we living in a democratic country?” filmmaker and IFTDA convenor, Ashoke Pandit said. CMsof BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, UP, MP and Rajasthan have called for a ban against the movie.

Violent threats not acceptable in democracy: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Amid the Padmavati row, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, “This is not acceptable in a democracy. You cannot physically obstruct and give violent threats.” Stressing that he was not talking about a particular film but in general, Naidu read out names of previously banned films like Garam Hawa, Kissa Kursi Ka and Aandhi. His remarks, however, assume significance as they come amid protests by many groups against Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati, alleging that the movie distorts history.