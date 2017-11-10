Padmavati row: BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha seeks ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film

Mumbai: A day after a BJP MLA in Maharashtra sought a ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film “Padmavati”, another legislator of the ruling party made a similar demand claiming that the movie’s release may hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the MLA from Malabar Hill constituency in South Mumbai, today wrote a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleging that the movie portrays the Indian culture in a wrong way and that “no one should be allowed to do so.”

Lodha, in his letter, expressed fear that the film may hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community in the country and also disturb the social harmony of Maharashtra.

He said a ban on “Padmavati” will give a strong message to those who, in the name of film-making, distort the historical facts and damage the image of the cultural icons.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali has only commercial interest behind the production of this movie. Hence, this movie should be banned. No one has permission to play with history,” Lodha said in his letter.

BJP MLA Raj Purohit yesterday said he has written letters to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani seeking a ban on “Padmavati”.

The legislator from Mumbadevi Assembly constituency here alleged that Bhansali has twisted the historical facts about the brave-heart royal women of the country.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is set to release on December 1.