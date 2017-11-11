‘Padmavati’ row: Activists protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, demand ban

Thane: Activists of various organisations came together to protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ in the city. The organisations have warned that they will not let the film to be released in Thane. The organisations protested near the Collector’s office and submitted a list of demands to the Collector.

The protesters had black ribbons on their arms as a mark of protest and marched till the Collector’s office shouting slogans against the film and Bhansali. The historical drama is based on Rani Padmini, a 13th century queen, who performed ‘Jauhar’ or self-immolation instead of submitting herself to Allaudin Khilji.

The protesters allege that the film has love scenes between Queen Padmini and Alladin Khilaji,played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. “History of Rajput clan is a glorious one and the director has presented in a wrong way. This is an insult to the community. There are some dialogues and scenes projected in the film are objectionable. These things should be edited immediately or we will not let the film to be released in city and district as well,” warned Dhanamjay Singh, Member, Rudra Pratishthan.

Various groups, most of them from the Rajput community, have accused Bhansali of “distorting” historical facts in the film. Bhansali, however, has said in the past that the film is his tribute to the “sacrifice, valour and honour” of Rani Padmavati. He has also said there is nothing in the film that will hurt anyone’s sentiments and sensibilities. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.