‘Padmavati’ row: Bhansali has always promoteD Indian culture, Says Nihalani

Mumbai : Pahlaj Nihalani, the former chief of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), on Friday dubbed renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as “a sensible” person who has always promoted Indian culture in his films.

Speaking to ANI about the ongoing controversy surrounding ‘Padmavati’, Nihalani said, “Bhansali is a sensible and best technician in the industry. He knows that he is bringing Indian culture in front of the world. He has always promoted Indian culture and people have liked it”.

The film director pointed out that every Bhansali productions film falls in controversy even though there is nothing objectionable in it.

“There has been controversy in each of his films. Controversy on his projects is created by people. His movies have always done a good business after people see there is nothing wrong with it,” he said.

“People of every state for which he makes a film protest against it. People protested against Bajirao Mastani in Maharashtra. There were many court cases. I think how he highlighted Maratha in that film was commendable,” he noted.

Nihalani also highlighted that there was a film made on Padmavati in 1963 but there were no protests.

“Why did people not protest earlier when movies were made on Padmavati? Were the Rajputs not this concerned?” he asked, adding, “These protests must stop”.

Nihalani, who was popular for making several cuts in movies as the CBFC chief, said that approving the film is the responsibility of the censor board, not public or government.

“Till the time film is not censored, it is not completed. I think they have not yet submitted it for approval, the process which takes at least 21 days. If the film gets censor certificate, it must be right-minded,” he said.

“Members of Censor board are capable and educated. They know which film should be passed and which should not. It is the responsibility of the censor board nor the govt or public should take it,” Nihalani stressed.

The period drama has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. The Karni Sena, which demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and also thrashed Bhansali, last month, again, warned the director that he would face consequences if the movie distorted historical facts.