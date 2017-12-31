‘Padmavati’ is now ‘Padmavat’, CBFC suggests modifications

Mumbai : The censor board has decided to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati” a UA certificate without any cuts but has suggested that the director change the film’s title to “Padmavat” besides making four other modifications. There were reports doing the rounds that the board had suggested 26 cuts to the film, but in a statement, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi clarified that they have only advised five modifications, including the title change, but “no cuts”. The board has also suggested modifications in disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of “Sati” and also relevant changes in the song ‘Ghoomar’ to befit the character portrayed, he said. Joshi added that the producers and the director of the film are “completely in agreement” with the proposed modifications. The board had a meeting of their examining committee on December 28 and decided to give the film a “UA certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film’s title on the basis the attributed material/creative source”.

Bhansali, who appeared before a parliamentary panel, had said his lavishly-mounted Rs 150 crore period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the 16th century epic poem “Padmavat” by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. Besides Joshi, the meeting was also attended by regular examining committee members, along with other censor board officials. Considering the complexities and concerns around the film, the CBFC appointed a “special panel to add perspective to the final decision of the censor board’s official committee”. The special panel included Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Chandramani Singh and professor K K Singh of the Jaipur University.

Joshi said, the filmmakers, Bhansali Productions, in a written communication to CBFC, had also requested that a panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community view the film. He said that this was not the first instance that a special panel was appointed for the certification process as a similar practice was followed while certifying “Jodhaa Akbar” and “Aarkashan”. “This was an unprecedented and tough situation. I am glad that following a balanced approach we resolved the task at hand in a pragmatic and positive manner,” Joshi said on CBFC’s decision to give the film a UA certificate. The certificate as per the procedure will be issued once the required modifications are carried out and final material is submitted. Reacting to the development, founder-patron of Rajput Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi said a lot of clarifications are yet to come on the issues and it will be too early to comment. He, however, said his stand is “very clear, which is known to everyone”.

President of Rajput Sabha Giriraj Singh Lotwara said that it was unfortunate that the board wants to favour the film producers instead of considering recommendations of the panel that reviewed the film. He said that he will continue to protest against “Padmavati” in democratic manner. The film’s final 3D application was submitted on November 28, the CBFC said.

The film got stuck in controversy after various Rajput groups alleged that it distorts history, a claim repeatedly denied by the director. Historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed. As protests spread across various states, the film’s December 1 release was deferred as it didn’t have censor clearance.

Karni Sena threatens to vandalise theatres: Hours after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved release of the movie with some changes, Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on Saturday threatened to vandalise all the cinema halls showing the flick.

Mewar royal slams CBFC for certifying film without his consent: Maharajkumar Vishvaraj Singh, son of Mahendra Singh Mewar — the 76th Maharana of the Mewar dynasty and a former Lok Sabha member on Saturday penned a letter to Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), slamming him for certifying Sanjay Leela Bhansalis controversial film “Padmavati” without his consent. Vishvaraj Singh said he was invited by Joshi to be part of an examining committee meeting to assist the CBFC in the process of certification on December 28 to which he requested some clarifications.

“It is very clear that the movie is about my family. Cosmetic changes like the proposed change in name will not change the fact that the movie refers to real places, my ancestors and other persons in history with their names continuing to remain the same,” Vishvaraj Singh said. Through such changes, CBFC has “reduced itself to endorsing the propagation of fiction about heroic personalities and living families”, he said. “Your stating one thing and doing another renders the CBFC to be just as ignoble as those distorting and seeking to profit from the history of this country and my family,” he added.

Too early to comment: Kalvi on CBFC giving UA certificate: Founder-patron of Rajput Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi has said that it is “too early” to comment on censor board’s decision to give UA certification to the film.