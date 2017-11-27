Overwhelmed Manushi Chhillar after arriving in India says, Thank you for all the love

Mumbai: Manushi Chhillar, the newly-crowned Miss World 2017, on Sunday thanked her fans and people of the country for their love and support. She was greeted at the Mumbai international airport with numerous fans chanting ‘India, India’ as they held up Indian flags and posters of Manushi. The posters read: “Welcome back Manushi Chhillar”, “Manushi Chhillar is Beauty with Brains, Miss World 2017”.

When Manushi walked out of the airport here, she wore her bejewelled crown proudly, waving at her fans and even obliged to take pictures with them. She had to struggle to reach her car as the shutterbugs and fans couldn’t get enough of her. Safeguarded by ample security, Manushi managed to rush through the pool of people.

The 20-year-old medical student from Haryana won the coveted title at a grand event in Sanya, China, ending India’s 17-year wait at the top pageant contest. In a statement to PTI, Chhillar said, “I thank each and every one who came to welcome me. It was overwhelming and I am grateful for your support. Thank you for showering me with all your love.”

Chhillar, who arrived here last night, received a rousing welcome by the people who were waiting to catch a glimpse of the Miss World. “Feels great to be back home… Thank you India for such a grand welcome,” she had tweeted after her arrival. Chhillar is the sixth Indian woman to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966. Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Haydon in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra in 2000.