Oshiwara: Female Body Builder registers a case for insulting her modesty on Facebook
Mumbai: A well-known female body builder approached Oshiwara police station after she learnt that someone has discreetly downloaded her photographs from her social media account and created a fake page on Facebook with her photographs to denigrate her social image and hamper her business. The athlete, who is globally acclaimed in sports arena, told The Free Press Journal that someone is trying to spoil her name and achievements by creating fake page on Facebook.
“I got to know about the fake page recently by my fans who have alerted me with its screen shots on my WhatsApp. For a moment, I ignored but soon changed my mind and approached Oshiwara police who have registered the case. I have given them all the evidences and name of the Facebook page,” the fitness celebrity told the Free Press Journal.
She further added that when her fans encountered the user of the said Facebook page, they get ‘blocked’ for further communication. “I was shocked to know that the user of fake Facebook page is blocking my fans who questioned his/her irrelevant messages regarding me. I cannot see what he/she is writing on the page because I, too, have been blocked by that Facebook user,” she added.
The senior inspector of Oshiwara police station Subhash Khanvilkar confirmed the matter and said, “We have registered case under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC and relevant sections of Information Technology (IT) Act on June 12. The investigations are underway.”
The fitness celebrity, who is engineer by profession and has been running an NGO for underprivileged children, has worked in corporate sector as a senior executive for over six years before foraying into sports and bodybuilding.
JUST ARRIVED
- Indore: Admin avoids sending passes to DAVV after media leak
- Maharashtra City Taxi Rules: Cost of Ola, Uber riders may shoot up by 40%
- Indore CET: Second counselling schedule declared
- Indore: Last date to apply for BEd counselling today
- Indore: Poor response forces DAVV to reduce fee of three courses
EDITOR’S PICK
Among the myriad challenges the BJP faces for its comeback in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there is none as…
Not wise to jump into trade war
The showdown on trade unleashed by US president Donald Trump by hiking tariffs on steel and aluminium exported to India…
Flow of the Ganga under Manmohan & Modi
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh used to say “Ganga is my mother”. Similarly, soon after assuming the office of the Prime…
Unable to crack the caste calculus
No one expected the infamy of the Kilvenmani massacre on Christmas Day of 1968 when Tamil Nadu landlords or their…
Sheer brazenness of Chanda Kochhar
The pose of injured innocence which the disgraced ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive officer, Chanda Kochhar, seeks to…