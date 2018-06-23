Oshiwara: Female Body Builder registers a case for insulting her modesty on Facebook

Mumbai: A well-known female body builder approached Oshiwara police station after she learnt that someone has discreetly downloaded her photographs from her social media account and created a fake page on Facebook with her photographs to denigrate her social image and hamper her business. The athlete, who is globally acclaimed in sports arena, told The Free Press Journal that someone is trying to spoil her name and achievements by creating fake page on Facebook.

“I got to know about the fake page recently by my fans who have alerted me with its screen shots on my WhatsApp. For a moment, I ignored but soon changed my mind and approached Oshiwara police who have registered the case. I have given them all the evidences and name of the Facebook page,” the fitness celebrity told the Free Press Journal.

She further added that when her fans encountered the user of the said Facebook page, they get ‘blocked’ for further communication. “I was shocked to know that the user of fake Facebook page is blocking my fans who questioned his/her irrelevant messages regarding me. I cannot see what he/she is writing on the page because I, too, have been blocked by that Facebook user,” she added.

The senior inspector of Oshiwara police station Subhash Khanvilkar confirmed the matter and said, “We have registered case under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC and relevant sections of Information Technology (IT) Act on June 12. The investigations are underway.”

The fitness celebrity, who is engineer by profession and has been running an NGO for underprivileged children, has worked in corporate sector as a senior executive for over six years before foraying into sports and bodybuilding.