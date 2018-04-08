Organ donation made a part of school syllabus in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Secondary school students in Maharashtra will now be educated on organ donation. A chapter on this issue has been incorporated in the new science book of Class 10 from the next academic year with an aim to create awareness about organ and cadaver donation.

The chapter incorporates information related to organ donation, its importance and procedure, a government release said here on Saturday.

Information related to cadaver (whole body) donation also finds a mention in the chapter. This has been included to ensure children get knowledge on the issue, it said.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde said imparting knowledge about organ donation to young children will help create awareness about the subject in the society.

The chapter includes details about which organs can be donated and how they are useful to save people’s lives.

Details of how cadaver donation can help medical research is also mentioned, the release said. The new syllabus will be implemented from the coming academic year (2018-19), it added.