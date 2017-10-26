Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Mumbai / Opposition will be stronger after Gujarat polls: MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Opposition will be stronger after Gujarat polls: MNS chief Raj Thackeray

— By PTI | Oct 26, 2017 01:43 pm
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: The opposition parties in the country will become stronger after the Gujarat Assembly elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray said today. “I agree the opposition is a bit weak, but after the Gujarat elections, it will become stronger. There will be a visible change in the opposition,” he said.

Thackeray was speaking at the ‘Aaj Tak Manthan’ event there organised by Aaj Tak television channel on the theme’Kahan Gaya Vipaksh?’ He was responding to a question on whether the role of the opposition has become negligible in the last three years. “I wonder why so many ministers, including the prime minister, are holding so many rallies in just one state.Though it is the home state of the prime minister, it does not look nice that the country’s head is campaigning for one state,” Thackeray said at the event.

If the BJP-led government in Gujarat had done a good job, there was no need for so many ministers to campaign for the party in the state, he said. The MNS leader alleged that the Union government printed more currency notes after demonetisation and that the BJP had benefited from it. Except the BJP, no political party has so much funds. One should ask how they get so much funds, Thackeray added.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…