Opposition targets Maharashtra govt over dropping of Marathi song stanza played in Assembly

Mumbai: A day after the goof-up in translation during Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao’s address to Maharashtra Legislature, the Lower House on Tuesday witnessed a similar glitch as the last stanza of ‘Marathi Abhimaan Geet’ wasn’t played, evoking opposition’s ire.

Maharashtra Government celebrates ‘Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din’ on February 27 every year, to commemorate the birth anniversary of late poet V V Shirwadkar, also known as Kusumagraj. The song was played in the Assembly on Tuesday as part of the ‘Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din’ celebrations. After a technical glitch led to the pre-recorded song’s last stanza not being played, a performer present at the venue rushed to the microphone and completed the song.

The glitch in playing the last stanza, about ‘Marathi enduring guests and being tormented in its own home’, was raised by the opposition, which blamed the BJP-led government in Maharashtra for alleged negligence. “There are seven stanzas in the song but only the first six were performed. Who gave you the permission to omit the last stanza and under what authority?” Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, leader of opposition in the Assembly, said.

“This is sheer negligence and callous approach of the state government to Marathi language. The state had already shown its lack of seriousness in translation of the Governor’s speech on Monday and on Tuesday it insulted the Marathi people again,” the Congress leader told reporters.