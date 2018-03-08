Opposition slams Maharashtra govt over funds for food for kids, pregnant women

Mumbai: Opposition Congress and NCP on Wednesday staged a walk-out from the Maharashtra Assembly to protest `delay’ in sanctioning of funds for providing nutritious food to pregnant women and children at Anganwadis. Bills of Rs 800 crore for providing food at Anganwadis were pending, they alleged.

During a debate, Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde said the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) (implemented thorugh state-run `Anganwadi’ nurseries) is a centrally-sponsored scheme, where the Union government provides half the funds. She was replying to a calling attention notice by Aslam Sheikh and Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (Cong) on the issue of malnutrition.