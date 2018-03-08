Opposition slams Maharashtra govt for reinstating MSRDC chief

Mumbai: Opposition Congress and NCP on Wednesday criticised the Maharashtra government for reinstating IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar as the managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Mopalwar, who was sent on leave in August last year over allegations of corruption, was reinstated as the MD of the MSRDC in December.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who raised the issue in the House today, demanded that the reinstatement be revoked.

“The decision casts aspersions on the functioning of the government. How can a bureaucrat accused of corruption and irregularities be reinstated in the same post, which he had earlier held?” he asked. Congress leader and former CM Prithviraj Chavan said the probe committee’s report into Mopalwar’s alleged corruption was not tabled in the Legislature.