Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today accused the opposition Congress and NCP of raking up frivolous issues such as `the rat scam’ and `tea scam’, as they could not find any substantial corruption allegations against his government.

Opposition was like “wolves” who can’t fight “lions”, he said.

Speaking at a rally here to mark the 38th foundation day of the BJP, Fadnavis took a dig at opposition parties, saying, “I offer my guests what I drink, and can’t provide what your workers and you have.

“Since you haven’t found anything against us, you come up with how there is a scam in rat-killing in Mantralaya (secretariat),” he said.

During the recent Budget session, the opposition had sought to corner the BJP-led state government on the issue of a contract given to a private firm to kill the rats in the secretariat, and the `huge’ expenditure on tea by the chief minister’s office.

Opposition leaders have become jobless because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis said.

“They have no clarity of thought and vision. They are like power-hungry wolves. But they can’t fight lions,” he said.

Slamming the NCP’s recent `halla-bol’ agitation, Fadnavis said when in power, it only looted the state treasury.

The cadre should keep faith in Modi’s leadership and work to retain the power in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said.

The opposition was spreading misinformation that the BJP was against Dalits, tribals and Other Backward Classes, he said.

Attempts are being made to polarise the society on the basis of caste and religion, the chief minister said.

“Social justice is our agenda, and people will not be fooled by election gimmicks of Congress and NCP,” he said.

Fadnavis, in his speech, also paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, sahing that he, alongwith the BJP, sowed the “seeds of Hindutva” in Maharashtra.