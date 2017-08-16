Opportunist people cannot stay without power: Ashok Chavan’s dig at Narayan Rane

Mumbai: In remarks that are perceived as a swipe at Congress leader Narayan Rane amid reports that he may join the BJP, state Congress president Ashok Chavan today said some people can switch ideologies at the drop of a hat to stay in power.

Rane, the former Shiv Sainik-turned-Congressman has been in sulk for long time. The speculation that he may embrace the BJP got a fresh boost after he reportedly met the BJP president Amit Shah in April this year. Rane had dismissed the reports.

“Some people are opportunists. They cannot stay without power. Thus, if such people leave, new people will get a chance to grow and prove their mettle,” Chavan said while responding to a query on the impact on the Congress if Rane takes the call to join the BJP.

He dubbed the BJP the “biggest buying-selling corporation in the country”.

“They (the BJP leaders) are not bothered who will be useful for their party and who will not. Thus, the Congress will not be much affected. Many people come and go during election times,” he said.

Rane, who had served as the chief minister during the first tenure of the NDA government in Maharashtra, suffered electoral setback in his home turf of Sindhudurg district in the Assembly polls.

Responding to a query, Chavan questioned the “credibility” of the Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh, who is under flak over the long delay in announcing the results of various final year courses, to hold the post.

“Deshmukh’s association with the RSS-affiliated Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini was the only criteria to select him for the post. He has played with the future of students. Students who wanted to take admissions in foreign varsities have nowhere to go now because of the delay in results,” he said.

Demanding sacking of Deshmukh, the Congress leader said a “credible” person should be appointed in his place.

Commenting on the Bombay High Court’s decision today to restrain the state government from granting permission for bullock cart races, Chavan said the state failed to present its case properly.

“Right from Maratha reservation to bullock cart races, the state government has failed to present its case properly before the court. If Tamil Nadu could receive permission to hold ‘Jallikattu’ events, why could we not receive permission for bullock cart races?” he questioned.